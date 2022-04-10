$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) will announce $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.79. Community Bank System reported earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Community Bank System had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $159.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

CBU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $67,295.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Community Bank System by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Community Bank System by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBU stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.72. 175,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,218. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.52. Community Bank System has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $82.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.43%.

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

