CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $269.11.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total value of $2,661,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,619 shares of company stock valued at $28,531,747. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 150.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.21. 6,729,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,854,516. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $150.02 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.85 and a beta of 1.40.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

