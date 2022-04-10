CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $269.11.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.
In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total value of $2,661,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,619 shares of company stock valued at $28,531,747. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $218.21. 6,729,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,854,516. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $150.02 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.85 and a beta of 1.40.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.
CrowdStrike Company Profile (Get Rating)
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CrowdStrike (CRWD)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.