Flow (FLOW) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $47.97 Million

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Flow coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.07 or 0.00014403 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and $47.97 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Flow has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Flow

Flow launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 358,986,557 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “?Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

