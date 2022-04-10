Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $695.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Rightmove from GBX 660 ($8.66) to GBX 650 ($8.52) in a report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Rightmove from GBX 710 ($9.31) to GBX 740 ($9.70) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Rightmove from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rightmove in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Rightmove from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

RTMVY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.77. 49,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,974. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.68. Rightmove has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $22.09.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

