525 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Purchased by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 525 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Cintas by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus decreased their price target on Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $5.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $429.12. 333,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,661. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $391.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $410.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

