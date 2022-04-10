Oak Family Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 525 Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 525 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 2.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Cintas by 97.2% during the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 96,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,576,000 after acquiring an additional 47,353 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Cintas by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 133,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Cintas by 34,580.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTAS traded down $5.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $429.12. 333,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,661. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $391.27 and a 200-day moving average of $410.38. The stock has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.53.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.40.

About Cintas (Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

