Oak Family Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Oak Family Advisors LLC lowered its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HQL. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 27,762 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the third quarter valued at $502,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 117,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 18.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,827. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.69. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $22.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

