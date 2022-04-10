Idena Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week (IDNA)

Idena (IDNA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Idena coin can currently be bought for about $0.0901 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Idena has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. Idena has a total market capitalization of $5.42 million and approximately $636,426.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Idena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 121,434.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,126.16 or 0.12156628 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.80 or 0.00217705 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.16 or 0.00192472 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00045627 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001044 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00037339 BTC.

About Idena

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 82,918,540 coins and its circulating supply is 60,152,524 coins. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official website is idena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IDNAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.