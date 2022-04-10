Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Stock Position Reduced by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 18.4% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 701,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 109,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 16.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,708,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,223,000 after purchasing an additional 511,246 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 19.1% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 93,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 14,958 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 33.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 46,510 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 102,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 36,291 shares during the period. 42.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on NLY shares. TheStreet cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

Annaly Capital Management stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 15,344,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,672,044. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.90.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 120.52% and a return on equity of 14.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.66%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

