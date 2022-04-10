Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Several research firms have commented on TELDF. Barclays cut their price target on Telefónica Deutschland from €3.30 ($3.63) to €3.00 ($3.30) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America raised Telefónica Deutschland from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered Telefónica Deutschland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Oddo Bhf started coverage on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TELDF remained flat at $$2.69 during midday trading on Friday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $3.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.79.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.