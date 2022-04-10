Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Has $259,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 47.9% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $46.22. 12,011,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,986,389. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $55.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.