Brokerages Expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) to Post $0.39 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Bridgewater Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 34.05%. The company had revenue of $30.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BWB shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ BWB traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $16.19. 40,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $456.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.53.

In other news, Director Mohammed Lawal acquired 10,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $73,613.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,498 shares of company stock worth $218,132 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWB. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $2,549,000. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $1,434,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 26.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 341,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 72,017 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 2.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,001,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,039,000 after acquiring an additional 46,539 shares during the period. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.2% in the third quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 693,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,147,000 after acquiring an additional 40,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

