Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Receives $93.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.14.

Several equities analysts have commented on DCBO shares. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,726,000 after acquiring an additional 51,209 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Docebo by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Docebo by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Docebo by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Docebo by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCBO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.05. The stock had a trading volume of 48,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,153. Docebo has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $92.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -119.63 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.87.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.46 million. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Docebo will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

