Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives $40.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Merus in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Get Merus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.00. 709,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,681. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.36. Merus has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $33.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of Merus stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Merus by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Merus in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Merus by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Merus by 4,040.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Merus in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

About Merus (Get Rating)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.