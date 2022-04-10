-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) will post ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nerdy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.17). Nerdy posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 228.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nerdy will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.59). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nerdy.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Nerdy from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Nerdy in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Nerdy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nerdy in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Nerdy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

In other news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 221,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,764.16.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nerdy stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.10% of Nerdy worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRDY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.54. The company had a trading volume of 175,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,383. Nerdy has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.01. The company has a market cap of $717.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.83 and a beta of -0.37.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

