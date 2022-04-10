Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) to report $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $1.36. Take-Two Interactive Software posted earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full-year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $7.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.31. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTWO. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.06.

Shares of TTWO traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,537,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,322. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.91 and a 200 day moving average of $165.49. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.64. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $133.54 and a 1 year high of $195.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,892,000 after purchasing an additional 284,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,594,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,274,000 after purchasing an additional 95,435 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,722,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,315,000 after purchasing an additional 720,712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,335,000 after buying an additional 41,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,529,000 after buying an additional 353,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

