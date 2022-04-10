Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,793,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,517 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $121,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

ADM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,667,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $3,107,426.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 576,726 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,804 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,717,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,496,484. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.63. The stock has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $96.03.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.40%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.