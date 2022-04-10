$1.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) will announce $1.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the highest is $1.42 billion. Flowers Foods reported sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year sales of $4.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

FLO stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.54. 1,019,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,474. Flowers Foods has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $29.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 28,270.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,553,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530,082 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,370,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,316,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,422,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,066,000 after buying an additional 506,202 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,676,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,047,000 after purchasing an additional 499,654 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

