Analysts Set SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Price Target at $7.69

Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $13.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of SelectQuote by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SelectQuote by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLQT traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $2.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,289,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,517. SelectQuote has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $375.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 10.15 and a current ratio of 10.15.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($1.41). SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $194.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SelectQuote will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

