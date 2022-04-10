Brokerages Set Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Target Price at $23.80

Shares of Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RNLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Renalytix from $25.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Renalytix in a report on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Renalytix from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renalytix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNLX. Skye Global Management LP purchased a new position in Renalytix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Renalytix by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Renalytix by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Renalytix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Renalytix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. 16.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RNLX stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $6.20. The stock had a trading volume of 68,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,421. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.70. The company has a market cap of $224.13 million, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.61. Renalytix has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $35.71.

Renalytix Company Profile

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

