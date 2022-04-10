AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.10.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of AcuityAds from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of AcuityAds from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AcuityAds by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AcuityAds by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATY traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.01. 176,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,558. AcuityAds has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.80 million and a P/E ratio of 20.07.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). AcuityAds had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 14.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AcuityAds will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

