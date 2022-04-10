Cartesi (CTSI) Market Cap Reaches $195.95 Million

Cartesi (CTSI) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 10th. Over the last week, Cartesi has traded down 26% against the US dollar. One Cartesi coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000888 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cartesi has a total market cap of $195.95 million and approximately $13.97 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cartesi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00046420 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,216.49 or 0.07632308 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,363.49 or 1.00522891 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi’s genesis date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 523,689,628 coins. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CTSIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Cartesi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cartesi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.