Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,427 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.42% of Extra Space Storage worth $126,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 25.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.13.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $1,041,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,085. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.71. The company had a trading volume of 447,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.96. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $137.31 and a one year high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 97.09%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

