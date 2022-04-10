Insider Buying: Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Insider Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.AGet Rating) insider Teck Resources Limited purchased 100,000 shares of Teck Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$48.84 per share, with a total value of C$4,884,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 950,000 shares in the company, valued at C$46,398,712.50.

Teck Resources Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, March 29th, Teck Resources Limited purchased 100,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$48.64 per share, with a total value of C$4,863,987.50.
  • On Wednesday, March 16th, Teck Resources Limited purchased 125,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$46.84 per share, with a total value of C$5,855,125.00.
  • On Monday, March 14th, Teck Resources Limited purchased 200,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$48.08 per share, with a total value of C$9,615,175.00.
  • On Friday, March 11th, Teck Resources Limited purchased 100,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$52.64 per share, with a total value of C$5,264,112.50.
  • On Monday, March 7th, Teck Resources Limited purchased 100,000 shares of Teck Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$48.99 per share, with a total value of C$4,899,287.50.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded up C$1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting C$57.00. 3,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,786. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62. Teck Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of C$28.70 and a twelve month high of C$57.39. The stock has a market cap of C$30.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.73.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

