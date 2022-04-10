Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,309,060 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 232,590 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.28% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $134,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,155,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,854,637. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The firm has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.65.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

