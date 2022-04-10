Proton Hits Market Capitalization of $124.77 Million (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Proton has a total market cap of $124.77 million and $11.73 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Proton has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Proton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00036816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00107048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

Proton is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 12,428,594,196 coins and its circulating supply is 10,520,814,217 coins. Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

