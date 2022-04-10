Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $371,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $89,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,388 shares of company stock worth $482,081. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Zumiez by 1,354.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Zumiez by 1,149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,399 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Zumiez by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZUMZ stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.21. 216,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,282. The company has a market cap of $761.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.24. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $55.10.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.18 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

