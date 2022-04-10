Brokerages Set Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) PT at $29.50

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CDMO shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

CDMO stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.92. 765,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,096. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.26 and a beta of 2.18. Avid Bioservices has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $34.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 27.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $106,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 3,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $69,358.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,147 shares of company stock worth $609,741. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

