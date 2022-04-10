Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.11.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PM. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.07. 5,086,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,533,705. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.94. The company has a market cap of $155.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.76%.

About Philip Morris International (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.