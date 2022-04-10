Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,987,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821,401 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.41% of Corteva worth $141,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 328.4% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,655,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,284 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Corteva by 23.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,711,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,445 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Corteva by 7.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,314,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,245 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 52.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,044,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,022,000 after purchasing an additional 700,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 167.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,095,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,115,000 after purchasing an additional 686,300 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTVA stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,478,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,415,095. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.53. The company has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $60.31.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.62.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

