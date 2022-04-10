Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $146.19 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,802,760 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,198 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $146,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 31,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,989 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WBA traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.42. 6,162,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,192,635. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.11 and a 200-day moving average of $48.59. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $55.96. The firm has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 26.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

