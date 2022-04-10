Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $149.28 Million Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,920,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 256,981 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $149,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 38,847 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 413,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,162,000 after buying an additional 22,369 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VTR. Bank of America raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.90.

Shares of VTR stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,184,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,929. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 436.03, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.53 and its 200 day moving average is $53.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 0.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,285.81%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,087,326.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $4,412,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 121,802 shares of company stock worth $7,447,849. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

