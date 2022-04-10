Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,262.00

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0638 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and $3,262.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.43 or 0.00264175 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00012327 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004951 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000636 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00022090 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $284.77 or 0.00669146 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000057 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

