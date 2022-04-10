Redd (RDD) Tops One Day Volume of $498,877.00

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 10th. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Redd has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Redd coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,608.97 or 1.00121378 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00062860 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00025832 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002074 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00009270 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

