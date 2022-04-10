Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.83.

SEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Select Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Select Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Shares of SEM traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.94. The company had a trading volume of 551,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,713. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.83 and its 200-day moving average is $28.34. Select Medical has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $43.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Select Medical had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Select Medical will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,812,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $523,699,000 after purchasing an additional 572,305 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,812,553 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $112,089,000 after purchasing an additional 237,383 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Select Medical by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385,402 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $70,131,000 after purchasing an additional 239,633 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,256,342 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $66,336,000 after acquiring an additional 150,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 34.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,783,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $64,513,000 after acquiring an additional 457,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical (Get Rating)

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.