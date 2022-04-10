Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.41.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James set a C$20.25 target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

IIP.UN traded up C$0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$15.23. 1,269,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,860. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$14.31 and a 52 week high of C$18.64.

In other Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.60, for a total transaction of C$99,570.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$910,622.92. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $410,537.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

