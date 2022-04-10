Zacks: Brokerages Expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.34. Compass Diversified reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $536.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CODI. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Diversified currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of CODI traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.37. 318,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,331. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $33.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.31%.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.29 per share, for a total transaction of $139,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 126.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 1,032.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

