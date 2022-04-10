Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $238.90 Million Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 96.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,744,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,345,381 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Microchip Technology worth $238,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 7,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.32. 4,194,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,123,881. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.26 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.253 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCHP. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.31.

Microchip Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

