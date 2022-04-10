Zacks: Analysts Expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) to report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Photronics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.36. Photronics posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 105.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Photronics had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Photronics’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Photronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other Photronics news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 9,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $189,594.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 4,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $94,346.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,079 shares of company stock worth $978,496. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 211.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Photronics in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Photronics by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Photronics stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.51. 655,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,919. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.22. Photronics has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $895.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

