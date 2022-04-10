Quantum Resistant Ledger Market Cap Reaches $23.78 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 10th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $23.78 million and approximately $51,537.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 12.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,156.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,286.72 or 0.07615754 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.28 or 0.00264802 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $329.65 or 0.00763850 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00013802 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00097163 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.45 or 0.00561781 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006974 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.64 or 0.00388444 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,149,853 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “QRLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.