Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Price Reaches $0.0000

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 28.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $99,870.40 and $1,715.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 43.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00011329 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.60 or 0.00236393 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000095 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000321 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

BC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

