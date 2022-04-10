Sentinel Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $65.20 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $65.20 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

