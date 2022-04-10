Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 106,604 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,410,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 106,604 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.31% of Duke Energy worth $252,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,102,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 12,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.35. 1,678,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,580,333. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $115.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.19 and a 200-day moving average of $102.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $415,468.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

