Zacks: Analysts Expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2022

Equities research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFDGet Rating) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for US Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.12. US Foods posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFDGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

USFD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on US Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.30.

USFD stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $35.24. 2,230,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,856. US Foods has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59.

In other US Foods news, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder purchased 6,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $207,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Court D. Carruthers purchased 14,040 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.55 per share, with a total value of $499,122.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 51,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,752. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

About US Foods (Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Foods (USFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for US Foods (NYSE:USFD)

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.