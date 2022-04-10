Zacks: Analysts Expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for US Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.12. US Foods posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover US Foods.
US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
USFD stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $35.24. 2,230,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,856. US Foods has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59.
In other US Foods news, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder purchased 6,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $207,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Court D. Carruthers purchased 14,040 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.55 per share, with a total value of $499,122.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 51,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,752. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000.
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
