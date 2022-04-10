$24.35 Million in Sales Expected for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $24.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.40 million and the lowest is $16.00 million. ImmunoGen posted sales of $15.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year sales of $82.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.40 million to $94.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $142.87 million, with estimates ranging from $78.20 million to $247.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ImmunoGen.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 199.41% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on IMGN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,860,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,682,148. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $8.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.25.

About ImmunoGen (Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ImmunoGen (IMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.