Brokerages Expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $353.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) to announce $353.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for UDR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $357.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $347.90 million. UDR reported sales of $299.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full year sales of $1.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.63 million. UDR had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

UDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.04.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UDR during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in UDR by 11.5% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 55,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in UDR by 111.1% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in UDR by 2.4% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in UDR by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 198,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR stock remained flat at $$58.74 during midday trading on Tuesday. 2,061,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,687. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.76. UDR has a 52-week low of $43.62 and a 52-week high of $61.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 302.09%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

