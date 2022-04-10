Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,915,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,567,023 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $243,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $590,260.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $37,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,664 shares of company stock valued at $945,255. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PACB traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.49. 6,323,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,939,030. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $36.36. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.83.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 138.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.17.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile (Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.