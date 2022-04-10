Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $142.13 Million

Analysts predict that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) will announce sales of $142.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Renasant’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $142.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $140.20 million. Renasant reported sales of $190.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year sales of $598.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $585.20 million to $613.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $643.50 million, with estimates ranging from $628.90 million to $660.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Renasant.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $159.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RNST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Renasant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Renasant by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,207,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,666,000 after purchasing an additional 45,008 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,762,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,627,000 after acquiring an additional 11,119 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,766,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,024,000 after acquiring an additional 377,642 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,572,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,665,000 after acquiring an additional 104,251 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,111,000. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

RNST stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.83. 365,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,975. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Renasant has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $45.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

About Renasant (Get Rating)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Renasant (RNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.