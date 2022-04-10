$24.35 Million in Sales Expected for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) will report sales of $24.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.40 million and the lowest is $16.00 million. ImmunoGen reported sales of $15.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year sales of $82.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.40 million to $94.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $142.87 million, with estimates ranging from $78.20 million to $247.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ImmunoGen.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 98.58% and a negative net margin of 199.41%. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet downgraded ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of IMGN traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.53. 1,860,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,682,148. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $8.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average is $5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth about $14,357,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth about $28,652,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in ImmunoGen by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 220,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 159,005 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in ImmunoGen by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,841,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Company Profile (Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ImmunoGen (IMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.