Analysts Expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $353.35 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $353.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for UDR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $347.90 million to $357.50 million. UDR posted sales of $299.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.04.

UDR remained flat at $$58.74 during trading on Tuesday. 2,061,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,687. UDR has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.57 and a 200 day moving average of $56.49. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 302.09%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UDR by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 102,266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in UDR by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,796 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in UDR by 271.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in UDR by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

